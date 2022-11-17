CNBC Investing Club

These are the hard lessons we learned this year — and what we got right

Paulina Likos
Oil wells pumping outside of Midland Texas.
Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

It's been a difficult year. Inflation remains a challenge, with the Federal Reserve signaling yet another potential shift in its efforts to tame it. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday morning that aggressive central bank interest rate hikes have so far had "only limited effects" on rising prices. Just last week, the market soared on hopes the Fed would instead slow the pace of rate hikes.

