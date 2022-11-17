Here's our November rapid-fire update on the stocks in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio

The Investing Club's November "Monthly Meeting" on Thursday provided our latest thinking on every stock in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio, including an in-depth look at the 10 companies we currently consider our core holdings . The core-holding designation went to companies we consider best-of-breed in their respective sectors —ones that generate significant cash flow and maintain strong balance sheets. While this list will inevitably evolve, our inaugural 10 core holdings are: Apple (AAPL), Costco Wholesale (COST), Danaher (DHR), Alphabet (GOOGL), Honeywell Industries (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eli Lilly (LLY), Morgan Stanley (MS), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Starbucks (SBUX). Now, let's get to a rapid-fire look at the other 22 stocks in the portfolio: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) — We think more patience is in order before starting to buy the chipmaker again. And we recognize, with hindsight, that our purchases in June and September proved to be a bit early. However, it's worth noting the stock has climbed about 27% over the past month. Amazon (AMZN) — The ecommerce giant has not been immune to the slowdown in advertising and consumption, which helps explain the stock's year-to-date decline of more than 40%. Some layoffs have already begun in certain divisions, and we think management could target more expense reductions after the holiday season. Bausch Health Companies (BHC) — While Bausch shares remain beaten down , the stock has trended upward in recent months following some debt restructuring. On Thursday, it popped more than 9%, due to new guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that complicates efforts to bring a generic version of the company's irritable bowel syndrome drug, Xifaxan, to market. Salesforce (CRM) — Growth-oriented software names like Salesforce have been out of favor all year, but we don't want to give up on the stock here, especially knowing the types of margin-focused changes that activist investor Starboard Value LP wants to see at the company. Cisco Systems (CSCO) — We're very pleased with the quarterly earnings beat Cisco reported Wednesday, defying Wall Street's skepticism toward the digital communications technology conglomerate. The stock is bouncing Thursday, up nearly 4%, and we see further upside. It also has an attractive dividend yield, at around 3.3%. Coterra Energy (CTRA) — Club restrictions prevented us from adding to Coterra on Thursday, despite our desire to do so. We think the stock has been hurt by a recent update to the company's reserve quantity. To us, it's more of a bookkeeping issue following last year's merger than a cause for fundamental concern. Energy firms Cimarex and Cabot combined in 2021 to form Coterra. Walt Disney (DIS) — We still like Disney's iconic franchises, but we think management has not adequately steered the ship and a change at the top would likely be well-received by the Street . The company's balance sheet needs to be cleaned up, and the big losses in its streaming division are a drag on the stock. Devon Energy (DVN) — Devon is one of the best oil-and-gas names to own, and we remain bullish on the energy sector overall. We're waiting for a little more weakness from Devon before we'd start adding to our position. Estee Lauder (EL) — The cosmetics giant said this week it agreed to buy fashion house Tom Ford in a $2.8 billion deal , a move we wholeheartedly support. Additionally, China's eventual easing of its zero-Covid policy should provide a significant boost to Estee Lauder , which relies on the country for roughly 36% of total revenue. Ford Motor (F) — Ford has struggled to find its footing, with recent quarterly results inconsistent. Taking a roughly two-year view, though, we think the automaker's investments in electric vehicles will prove fruitful. At this point, we're willing to be patient during that EV transition. Halliburton (HAL) — Management has said a multiyear drilling cycle is underway, boosting demand for the oilfield services company. We believe that story, and the market might be coming around on it, too. Over the past three months, Halliburton has been our best-performing stock, rising roughly 31%. Humana (HUM) — This year, the market has rewarded defensive health-care stocks like Humana, with shares up more than 13% so far in 2022. We think there could be more upside, as the company continues to focus on promoting high-quality Medicare Advantage plans. Linde (LIN) — We continue to like the industrial gas firm and are glad we stuck by it despite the stock's up-and-down year. The fundamentals have remained intact. Plus, the company's decision to pursue a delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to trade only in the U.S. would further benefit shareholders like us. Meta Platforms (META) — We think the company's newfound discipline on cutting costs will eventually flow through to the bottom line. Expenses and revenues need to get in line. More broadly, the company's metaverse product isn't up to snuff just yet, but we think it will improve. Microsoft (MSFT) — We trimmed some Microsoft on Monday after the big rally in tech stocks last week, booking a sizable profit on shares we bought back in 2017. The cloud-computing space is crowded, and it's not too late to lock in gains. Nvidia ( NVDA) — Similar to semiconductor peer AMD, we think it's a bit too early to become buyers of Nvidia shares again. This is despite the fact Nvidia's quarterly results Wednesday were solid, all things considered. Procter & Gamble (PG) — Commodity pressures and freight rates have hurt P & G this year, but we think further relief on both fronts is on the horizon. The U.S. dollar, which also has been a thorn in P & G's side, has weakened in recent weeks, too. Qualcomm (QCOM) — We pared back our position last month, and the stock has ticked higher since then. With hindsight, we potentially should have bought, not sold, shares at the time. However, Qualcomm is essentially a China play right now, and we are monitoring our exposure given China's ongoing draconian Covid-19 restrictions, which have weighed heavily on the world's second-largest economy for nearly three years. Constellation Brands (STZ) — There's been no change to our belief that Constellation is a good stock to own during an economic slowdown, as beer sales tend to remain resilient. While we're big fans of the company's recent corporate governance cleanup , and we expect some near-term selling pressure associated with those efforts. TJX Companies (TJX) — The off-price retailer on Wednesday showed why we invested in the company in late August, turning in better-than-expected earnings and raising its full-year U.S. same-store sales outlook . The inventory glut other retailers are experiencing continues to benefit TJX. Wells Fargo (WFC) — The bank is a big beneficiary of rising interest rates. We like it for the long haul, but from a portfolio-management perspective we may be looking to trim some, if the stock moves back up around $50 a share. That's because Wells Fargo has become our largest position by weighting, at nearly 5.4%. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) — We were encouraged by news that billionaire restaurateur and casino magnet Tilman Fertitta took a sizable stake in Wynn earlier this month. That provided a near-term boost to the stock, as investors await a recovery in the casino operator's China business . (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) 