CNBC Investing Club

Here's our November rapid-fire update on the stocks in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

The Investing Club's November "Monthly Meeting" on Thursday provided our latest thinking on every stock in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio, including an in-depth look at the 10 companies we currently consider our core holdings.

More In Analysis

Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
CNBC Investing ClubHere are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
As consumer spending rises, Costco remains the discount retailer to own
CNBC Investing ClubAs consumer spending rises, Costco remains the discount retailer to own
Paulina Likos4 hours ago
What slowdown? Fresh off earnings beat, Cisco CEO sees a lot of opportunity right now
CNBC Investing ClubWhat slowdown? Fresh off earnings beat, Cisco CEO sees a lot of opportunity right now
Krystal Hur4 hours ago
Read More