Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Nvidia after the semiconductor company reported better-than-expected revenue for the latest quarter but missed on earnings. Jim Cramer explained why he likes Norwegian Cruise Line , despite the stock getting a double downgrade by Credit Suisse to underperform from outperform . Other stocks mentioned include Meta and ServiceNow . Nvidia and Meta are both stocks currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.