CNBC Pro

Retail traders have been selling into the rally, but they are buying two tech names

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Alphabet, XLE, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
watch now
VIDEO02:22
CNBC ProAlphabet, XLE, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Christina Falso2 hours ago
Wolfe Research says these unloved stocks are starting to show favorable signs heading into 2023
CNBC ProWolfe Research says these unloved stocks are starting to show favorable signs heading into 2023
Sarah Min5 hours ago
Fear is mounting that slumping retail earnings may fall lower still
CNBC ProFear is mounting that slumping retail earnings may fall lower still
Bob Pisani
Read More