Retail traders have been selling into the rally, but they are buying two tech names

Retail traders have dumped select big-name tech stocks in the past week, making it the biggest selling week since March 2020, according to JPMorgan. On a net basis, retail investors sold $3.1 billion in equities over the five trading days before the memo came Nov. 16, according to analyst Peng Cheng. Amazon , Apple , Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia led the way. The lion's share of the selling took place a week ago on Nov. 10, Cheng said, when investors in total dropped $2.6 billion worth of exposure as the three major indexes rallied following better-than-expected consumer price index data . The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw its best one-day gain since March 2020 when it ended up 7.35%. The sell-off followed last month's dismal earnings week for Big Tech as companies floundered due to slides in advertising revenue. Investors have been increasingly rotating out of growth stocks for more stable value names that have fared better as the economy has tightened. Amazon and Apple were among the tech giants investors sold in the past week. On a net basis, retail investors sold $657 million in Amazon shares and $612 million in Apple, JPMorgan found. Interestingly, Apple was among those being dropped despite being considered a winner among Big Tech when reporting earnings . The company beat expectations for per-share earnings and revenue when reporting late last month, while noting smaller iPhone and iPad revenue than expected. Apple recently announced that Covid restrictions in China are hurting production of its iPhone 14. Amazon came in below expectations for revenue and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance when it reported. Smaller-name Nvidia missed on earnings per share, but beat on revenue when reporting its latest quarterly results Wednesday. On a net basis, retail investors sold $408 million of the chipmaker's shares in the past week, according to JPMorgan. When reporting quarterly results earlier this month, AMD fell short of analysts' expectations on per-share earnings and revenue . Retail traders sold $507 million of AMD's shares in the past week on a net basis. Shares of Nvidia and AMD have dropped 47% and 49%, respectively, compared with the start of 2022. Meanwhile, retail investors were net buyers of Alibaba , snapping up $92 million in shares in the past week. They also flocked toward Meta Platforms , buying $64 million worth of the stock on a net basis, JPMorgan found. Alibaba is down nearly 30% this year, while shares of Meta are off by 67%.