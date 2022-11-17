Treasury bonds hold steady as investors await key housing data

Treasury bonds were almost flat on Thursday as markets looked ahead to the release of key data from the housing sector, which could provide further insights into the state of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up by less than a basis point to 3.6990% as of 03:26 AM ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.3612% after dipping by less than a basis point.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.