Visa says Ryan McInerney will replace Al Kelly as its next CEO

Visa Thursday named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023.

McInerney has been president since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners.

Kelly joined Visa in 2016 as CEO and was elected chairman of the board in 2019.

He previously spent 23 years at American Express , where he served as president. Before that, he was president and CEO at the technology and digital media company Intersection. From 1985 to 1987, he was head of information systems at the White House under President Ronald Reagan.

In addition to Visa, he serves on the board of Catalyst.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.