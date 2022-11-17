Nancy Pelosi says she will not seek reelection as House Democratic leader

[The stream has ended after Pelosi announced she would not seek reelection as House Democratic leader. Read CNBC's coverage of Pelosi's announcement here. An earlier version of the story is below.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democratic congressional leader for the past two decades, is expected to announce her future plans after Republicans were projected to take majority control of the House.

While Republicans won the House by a much narrower margin than many had anticipated, they will nevertheless seize key leadership roles in the chamber. Current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is the top candidate to become speaker in the next Congress.

Pelosi, 82, has said that a recent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, by a hammer-wielding home intruder would affect her decision on whether to remain in leadership.

