What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail

What I am looking at Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown. Three economic reports Thursday morning: Housing starts fell in October but still not as bad as expected. Philadelphia Fed factory activity index drops unexpectedly. U.S. weekly jobless claims actually decline despite surge in technology layoffs. Nvidia (NVDA) is getting closer to clearing out gaming inventory — its biggest weakness. Still very good hypescaler but China business is tough, even away from special issues involving security. The chipmaker put out an alternative chip that meets the U.S. government's new restrictions on exports to China, fearing the world's No. 2 economy will use the technology for military use. Cisco (CSCO) is indeed better than expected as it eats into backlog because it is no longer supply constrained. Analysts are skeptical but the backlog is still very big, especially, again with the hyperscalers. Citi continues to say sell, see rivals Arista Networks and Juniper Networks navigating the moment better. Piper Sandler says buy Club holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). Durable with great dividend, highest in the S & P 500. Piper also likes Diamondback and Marathon , neutral on Club holding Coterra Energy (CTRA) and APA , formerly known at Apache. Multiple price target increases for Club holding TJX Companies (TJX). Shares hit an all-time high Wednesday as inventory glut headwinds at full-price chains were tailwinds for off-price retailer TJX in its latest quarter. TJX owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Canaccord starts Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) with a hold. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) certainly does better than expected. The stock jumps 20% in the premarket. Macy's (M) looks very strong and inventories are lean, up 4% from last year but down 19% from 2019, holiday gift newness 50%. Luxury was a stand out. Bloomingdales and Blue Mercury stores outperformed. Reaffirmed sales guidance and raised profit guidance. Kohl's (KSS) decrease of 6.9% in same store sales. No guidance because of "significant macroeconomic headwinds along with the unexpected CEO transition." The department store chain adds, "High inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business, especially the discretionary categories we offer. Our middle income customers continued to purchase fewer items per trip." Oppenheimer still has some skepticism about the holiday season for Walmart (WMT). Lowe's (LOW) price target raised to $253 per share from $248 at Piper, which liked the quarter. I did, too. CEO Marvin Ellison still doing some restructuring. Goldman Sachs and Baird also boost PTs. Piper upgrades Target (TGT) to overweight from neutral (buy from hold) and raises price target to $200 per share from $190 after Wednesday's 13% drop in the stock due to disappointing holiday outlook. However, the retailer was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to hold from buy, with a PT cut to $144, down from $183. Deutsche Bank raises price target on Deere (DE) to $374 per share from $365, but keeps as a hold ahead of next week's earnings. Goldman Sachs on Whirlpool (WHR): Macro headwinds coupled with increased leverage leaves the firm on the sidelines following WHR's purchase of InSinkErator for $3 billion, making this a tough own. ServiceNow (NOW) is Top Pick at Morgan Stanley. $175 billion market and it has the edge. 30% plus cash flow. Is this a joke? Figs (FIGS) price target cut at Oppenheimer to $12 per share from $22. Shares of the hospital scrubs maker closed Wednesday at $6. Analysts there really see this stock doubling? (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long NVDA, CSCO, PXD, CTRA, TJX and EL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, November 15, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

