What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, November 15, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
What I am looking at Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
- Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
- Three economic reports Thursday morning: Housing starts fell in October but still not as bad as expected. Philadelphia Fed factory activity index drops unexpectedly. U.S. weekly jobless claims actually decline despite surge in technology layoffs.