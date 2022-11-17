Why Reality Labs will keep spending billions even as Meta makes the biggest cuts in its history

For tech investors hoping Meta Platforms finds religion on cost cuts as they relate to heavy spending on virtual reality, now is not the time to bet on it. The company is cutting costs, including mass layoffs, and much of the market has been focused on the billions that Mark Zuckerberg is pouring into Reality Labs and his vision of a future internet and social connections transformed by the metaverse concept. Right now, that means more than $10 billion a year in losses from Reality Labs, but a top Meta VR executive told CNBC this week that the spending will continue.

Investors want to see Big Tech rein in spending in what's been a tough stock market and a slowing economy. Alphabet is under pressure to cut costs. Amazon is doing layoffs, many in corporate divisions where risky bets haven't paid off big enough. Meta shares have declined by 65% in value this year, and an October letter from Altimeter Capital to its leaders which said Mark Zuckerberg's company has "drifted into the land of excess," summed up the view from investors.

"Last week was really hard," Ash Jhaveri, vice president of Reality Labs, said about the layoffs during an interview with CNBC's Steve Kovach at the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit in New York on Tuesday. "But the investments we are making in the core business, and the future business, are the right ones," he said.

He stressed that the spending level is a direct byproduct of the level of change the company is chasing.

"If you're trying to build a brand new computing platform with people at the middle of it, and inventing new technology that actually allows you to feel like you are in the same room with someone else, this is sort of [the] first inning of what we are doing ... it's an ambitious long-term vision," said Jhaveri, who estimated that he spends one to two hours each week in team meetings conducted via his virtual reality headset.

"It's really about the next version of the internet, what can the technology do to connect us, to make us feel more present versus what we can do today, and with an app or a website you can only get so connected," he said. "That's why we're so invested in the space."