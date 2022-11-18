Alibaba says 15% of China delivery areas were disrupted during Singles Day shopping festival

Alibaba broke tradition by not releasing total sales for its Singles' Day shopping festival this year. Pictured here are advertisements for the festival in a Shanghai subway station on Nov. 10, 2022.

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba 's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market.

"The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."

Disruptions affected nearly 15% of delivery areas in China starting in October and through the 11.11 shopping festival campaign period, he said.

This year, Alibaba declined for the first time to share total gross merchandise value — an industry measure of sales over time — for its flagship Singles Day shopping festival that ended Nov. 11.

The company only said sales were "in line" with last year, which recorded the equivalent of $84.54 billion GMV at the time.

Rival JD.com did not share GMV for its Singles Day promotional period this year, which ran from the evening of Oct. 31 to the end of day on Nov. 11. The company is due to release earnings Friday.