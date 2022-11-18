Japan sees core inflation at highest in 40 years as Asia-Pacific stocks rise

Keeping inflation under control is the best way to ensure a strong economy for everyone, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said Thursday.

"Low inflation is key to achieving a long and sustained expansion — an economy that works for all," the central bank official said during an event in Minneapolis. "Pursuing our dual mandate is the best way for the Federal Reserve to promote widely shared prosperity."

Jefferson did not provide any direct comments on where he sees policy heading as the Fed looks to achieve both full employment and stable prices.

His comments from following a flurry of speeches from his colleagues, who universally say the Fed will need to raise interest rates more to bring down inflation still running around its highest levels since the early 1980s.

—Jeff Cox