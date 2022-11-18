CNBC Pro

Gilman Hill's Jenny Harrington likes this cheap energy stock with a dividend

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Ron Baron runs the best mutual fund of the last five years — Here are his top picks
CNBC ProRon Baron runs the best mutual fund of the last five years — Here are his top picks
Yun Li3 hours ago
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Bill Miller keeps betting big on this energy stock, which is up 60% this year
CNBC ProBill Miller keeps betting big on this energy stock, which is up 60% this year
Yun Li
Read More