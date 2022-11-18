Indonesia’s GoTo to cut 1,300 jobs — or about 12% of its headcount

A GoTo logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen and in the background.

Indonesian tech giant GoTo Group announced Friday that it is laying off 1,300 people, or around 12% of its total headcount.

GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia.

The company announced Friday that "a reduction in staffing levels that will sadly affect 1,300 people or approximately 12% of employees, across the GoTo group."

Previous reports by local and foreign media said that GoTo, which went public on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in April 2022, was planning to cut 10% of its total workforce amid economic headwinds.

"Considering the challenging global macroeconomic conditions which have a significant impact on businesses around the world, the company, like other prudent companies, is making adjustments to ensure it can navigate the uncertain road that lies ahead," the statement said.