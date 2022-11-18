HBO star Issa Rae recalls 'crippling' experience with credit card debt: 'I was their ideal target'

Issa Rae may have an eight-figure TV deal with WarnerMedia and a successful career in showbusiness, but as a college student she fell into credit card debt like so many Americans.

Indeed, the 37-year-old star of HBO's "Insecure" tells CNBC Make It that looking back, she wishes she had learned the importance of managing her credit earlier on while she attended Stanford University

"I think building your credit is important, and that is something that I needed to learn," she says. "I was targeted by credit card companies when I was in college because I was their ideal target. It was like 'okay, gullible girl over here. She needs money, she's broke.'"

Rae, who is currently promoting her appearance on American Express' Business Class video series, tells Make It that she "lacked understanding" about the credit-building process — experts recommend spending only what you can afford to pay off, and always paying your credit card bills in full and on time — and quickly fell into debt.

"I got really, really wrapped up in credit card debt early on and it felt like it weighed on me. It was crippling," she says.

For Rae, the wake up call moment came after her aunt died, leaving behind an inheritance for her nieces and nephews.

"It was meant to invest in our futures," Rae explains, "and it broke my heart, but I used that to get myself out of credit card debt."

On top of helping her pay off the money she owed her creditors, the gift Rae received from her late aunt also "lit a fire" to make her rethink how she approached her finances.