Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why

Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto.

Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.

Essentially, a smart contract is a computer program that is embedded into a blockchain network. They operate according to "if/then" commands; if X, then execute Y.

For a simple example of how a smart contract works, think of a vending machine. Typically, you make your selection, insert the required amount of money and receive the item. The "smart contract" within the machine is coded to dispense the selected item after the payment is made.

Cuban believes smart contracts will have a significant impact in creating valuable applications that have utility for everyone.

In Cuban's view, a token's value is derived from which applications it can be used for and how useful those applications are for users, he says on Twitter.

But what's still needed is an application that is useful to people both within and outside of the crypto world, one that's helpful enough that people would be willing to learn how to use cryptocurrency in order to use the application.