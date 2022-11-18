Michelle Obama's philosophy on marriage: 'You have to be prepared to have long stretches of discomfort'

In her new book "The Light We Carry," Michelle Obama gets personal. The former first lady discusses her dad being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the importance of nurturing friendships, and the challenges of childcare. She also delves into relationships, not only her own but what she sees happening with the younger generation. In an interview on NPR's Life Kit podcast, she shares the advice she tells any young adult who asks her about marriage: "You have to be prepared to have long stretches of discomfort," she said. "And [by] long I mean it lasts for years."

'Marriage is never 50/50'

When it comes to long-term relationships, not enough people give realistic advice, Obama said. "I am fascinated by how little we talk to young people, young adults about what it actually means to partner with somebody and what those compromises look like," she said. A common misconception about marriage is that there is equal give-and-take at all times "Marriage is never 50/50," she said. "You kind of wonder how that idea got out there."

I am fascinated about how little we talk to young people, young adults about what it actually means to partner with somebody. Michelle Obama