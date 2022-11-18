The retail earnings meltdown may be suspended for the holidays

Maybe the retail apocalypse will be put off. Target's dire pronouncements earlier this week had everyone convinced another leg down in earnings was coming for the retailers. Reports in the last 24 hours have eased some of those concerns. Foot Locker reported "strong" momentum and raised full year guidance. Ross Stores beat expectations and also raised guidance. Gap beat expectations on the most important metrics (comparable store sales, margins, earnings). Only Williams-Sonoma was a disappointment. Citing "macro uncertainty," the Pottery Barn and West Elm parent declined to give guidance. These reports will not completely allay fears of a consumer slowdown. Both Ross Stores and Gap noted high inventory levels, with Ross Stores calling out a "very promotional holiday selling season." Still, it will likely cause analysts to hesitate before slashing retail earnings estimates more than they already have. It's been a disastrous year for retailers. In the third quarter, earnings for the retail sector of the S & P 500 were down 9.3% from the same period a year ago, according to Refinitiv. This quarter, it's far worse: Retail earnings are down 41%, and in the wake of the Target comments there were fears they could be slashed again. That looks a little less likely this morning.