What Cramer is watching Friday — Fed plays good cop, bad cop and off-price retailers shine

The clearance rack at T.J. Maxx clothing store in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as Americans brace for summer sticker shock as inflation continues to grow.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images
What I am looking at Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
- U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open, one day after a volatile session following St. Louis Fed President James Bullard signaling interest rates may need to go higher than Wall Street had recently come to expect. Then, before the bell Friday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed hope that inflation can be tamed without hitting jobs. It was an uneven week for retail earnings. The strongest were the trade downs.
- Barclays raises price target on Club holding TJX Companies (TJX) to $94 per share from $76 and keeps its overweight (buy) rating after a solid quarter for the off-price retailer. Rival Ross Stores (ROST) gets multiple price target increases.