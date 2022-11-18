CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Friday — Fed plays good cop, bad cop and off-price retailers shine

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
The clearance rack at T.J. Maxx clothing store in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as Americans brace for summer sticker shock as inflation continues to grow.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

What I am looking at Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

  • U.S. stock futures point to a higher Friday open, one day after a volatile session following St. Louis Fed President James Bullard signaling interest rates may need to go higher than Wall Street had recently come to expect. Then, before the bell Friday, Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed hope that inflation can be tamed without hitting jobs. It was an uneven week for retail earnings. The strongest were the trade downs.
  • Barclays raises price target on Club holding TJX Companies (TJX) to $94 per share from $76 and keeps its overweight (buy) rating after a solid quarter for the off-price retailer. Rival Ross Stores (ROST) gets multiple price target increases.

More In Morning Thoughts

What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
Jim Cramer
What Cramer is watching Wednesday — retail sales strong, Lowe's delivers, Estee Lauder love
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — retail sales strong, Lowe's delivers, Estee Lauder love
Jim Cramer
What the Club is watching Tuesday — more cooler inflation, Dow stock earnings, price target hikes
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Tuesday — more cooler inflation, Dow stock earnings, price target hikes
Matthew J. Belvedere
Read More