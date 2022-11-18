CNBC Pro

While Muddy Waters bets against dLocal, here are the other fintech stocks that short sellers are eyeing

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

BofA says the bull case for chips is 'compelling,' picks its top stocks to buy
CNBC ProBofA says the bull case for chips is 'compelling,' picks its top stocks to buy
Weizhen Tan4 hours ago
JPMorgan says these global travel stocks are its top picks as China eases Covid restrictions
CNBC ProJPMorgan says these global travel stocks are its top picks as China eases Covid restrictions
Charmaine Jacob2 hours ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:43
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More