A clinical psychologist shares 8 tips for navigating ‘very food-centric holidays’ if you’re in recovery from an eating disorder

While the holidays are a joyful time for many, they can also be difficult for those recovering from eating disorders (ED).

"They're very food-centric holidays," says Marshall Beauchamp, assistant professor in the Applied Psychological Science Program at Pacific University and a licensed psychologist who researches eating disorders and their treatments, "So much revolves around food."

Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and even Halloween are all occasions with a major food component, which can be triggering for people who've recently stopped harmful eating behaviors, Beauchamp tells CNBC Make It.

But, that doesn't mean that if you're recovering from an ED that you can't have a wonderful holiday season with the people you care about, he says.

Here are some tips for approaching the holidays while in recovery and resources to keep in your back pocket.