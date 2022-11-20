CNBC Investing Club

Here's why the Fed may have won already but is still acting like nothing has improved

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The Chinese government tried to obtain sensitive internal information and build a network of influence and informants inside the Federal Reserve, according to a new report released Tuesday by Republican staff members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

What does the Federal Reserve really want? We have three hardcore regional central bank presidents talking Tuesday: Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester at 11 a.m. ET, Kansas City Fed's Esther George at 2:15 p.m. ET, and St. Louis Fed's James Bullard at 2:35 p.m. ET. We can bet that they will be one-upping each other about how high they want to take fed funds, the overnight bank lending rate.

