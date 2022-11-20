CNBC Pro

Holiday shoppers aren’t in a rush. What that means for retail stocks

thumbnail
Christina Cheddar Berk@ccheddarberk
WATCH LIVE

More In Deep Dives

It's 'early innings' in the fertility market. Here's how to play the booming business with under-the-radar names
CNBC ProIt's 'early innings' in the fertility market. Here's how to play the booming business with under-the-radar names
Michelle Fox
The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis
CNBC ProThe world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis
Christina Cheddar Berk
Investment has been pouring into technology in the agriculture space. How to play it
CNBC ProInvestment has been pouring into technology in the agriculture space. How to play it
Carmen Reinicke
Read More