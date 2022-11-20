S&P 500 futures fall slightly ahead of more retail earnings before the Thanksgiving holiday

S&P 500 futures fell slightly Sunday evening ahead of another batch of retail earnings to kick off a shortened week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Futures tied to the broad market index were lower by 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 38 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures hovered at the flat line.

The major averages each posted an up day but a down week in the previous trading session. The Dow rose nearly 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P climbed 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite finished just 0.01% above the flat line.

Investors have been reflecting on the strength of the recent bear market rally, which kicked off earlier in the month with the October consumer price index reading and gained some steam with last week's reading on wholesale prices. Traders last week were hung up on messaging from Federal Reserve officials, who were less impressed with the figures and reassessed their optimism around the possibility of slowing inflation.

Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research said that in his view, the Oct. 12 low was the bottom and the S&P 500 could rise to near 4,300 by the end of the year, he told CNBC on "Closing Bell: Overtime" Friday night. The benchmark index currently sits at 3,965.34.

"What's making the big difference in the market is the resilience of the economy, it's been spectacular," he said. "Everyone's been debating whether we're going to have a soft landing or a hard landing – meanwhile, there's no landing whatsoever. The consumer didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending."