You need to earn over $200,000 to afford a typical home in these 8 U.S. cities

Homeownership costs continue to squeeze out all but the richest buyers, and potential homeowners now need to earn $200,000 or more in eight U.S. cities to afford a typical home, a new study found.

U.S. mortgage payments are up by an average of 45.6% in the last year. And with interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hovering near 7%, homebuyers need to spend more just to keep up with rising financing costs, according to a new analysis by real estate platform Redfin.

On average, a homebuyer in the U.S. must earn $107,281 to afford a median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682, which is up from $73,668 a year ago, as of October, Redfin finds.

But homeownership costs also vary widely by market, with many cities requiring much more income to afford the monthly mortgage payments for a typical home. Out of the largest 100 metro areas in the U.S., these eight markets ranked as the least affordable, based on income needs.