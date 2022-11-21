CNBC Pro

Analysts cheer Iger's return to Disney; MoffettNathanson upgrades and sees 30% upside

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Bank stock Comerica can jump more than 20% from current levels, Raymond James says in upgrade
CNBC ProBank stock Comerica can jump more than 20% from current levels, Raymond James says in upgrade
Sarah Minan hour ago
'Compelling' and 'attractive': These stocks are firing on all cylinders, JPMorgan says
CNBC Pro'Compelling' and 'attractive': These stocks are firing on all cylinders, JPMorgan says
Michael Bloom
Goldman Sachs names Amazon and Etsy as top stocks heading into 2022 holiday season
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names Amazon and Etsy as top stocks heading into 2022 holiday season
Sarah Min
Read More