Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys, quips only 'red wave' will be spilled cranberry sauce — not Republican election wins

President Joe Biden pardoned the official Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday — and in the process made a series of "Dad" jokes at the expense of Republicans for falling well short of expectations in the midterm elections.

"The votes are in. They've been counted and verified. There's been no ballot stuffing, there's been no fowl play," Biden punned at the White House as he granted presidential reprieves to the turkeys, named Chocolate and Chip.

"The only red wave this season will be if our German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce at our table," the Democratic president quipped.

Chocolate and Chip are guaranteed not to be eaten this holiday season due to what have become traditional annual presidential pardons for would-be Thanksgiving main courses.

The birds will live out their days back in their home state, at the University of North Carolina.