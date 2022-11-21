Bitcoin drops to 1-week low, ether slides 7% as FTX collapse ripples through crypto market

The collapse of FTX has sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency industry. The price of bitcoin and other major digital coins have fallen sharply as problems at FTX emerged.

Bitcoin hovered around a one-week low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market.

Bitcoin was down 3.6% to trade around $15,990.89 at 3:40 a.m. ET, according to CoinDesk data. Ether fell 7% to $1,120.61.

The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.

From Nov. 6 — the day Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his exchange would liquidate its FTT tokens — the crypto market has lost more than $260 billion of value.

FTT is the native token of FTX's crypto exchange and Zhao's decision to sell FTT sparked the collapse of FTX, which has since filed for bankruptcy. Binance was a rival to FTX.

FTX's new CEO John Ray said on Saturday that the exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire.

The company owes its largest creditors some $3 billion.