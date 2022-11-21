Cramer's lightning round: You ought to pass on Medical Properties Trust

Loading chart...

Howmet Aerospace Inc : "I think aerospace exposure is incredibly important, and Howmet will give it to you."

Verizon Communications Inc : "I'm going to say it's fine. I am not going to pound the table."

Medical Properties Trust Inc : "That yield's too high versus the rest of its cohort. ... So I'm going to say, you ought to pass on that."

UiPath Inc : "I actually believe in the company, but that company is losing money. ... I am not going to compromise and suggest a company that is losing money."

Coupa Software : "They've been losing too much money, and they have to do that pivot to start making money. And when they do, the stock's going to come back."

