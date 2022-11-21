Paramount scraps deal to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin after weeks after judge rejected merger

The Penguin logo is visible on the spines of books displayed on a shelf at Book Passage on Nov. 2, 2021 in Corte Madera, California. The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster to block the companies from completing a merger valued at $2.175 billion.

Paramount Global said Monday it scrapped its $2.2 billion deal to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to rival Penguin Random House, weeks after a federal judge rejected the merger.

Penguin, which is owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said it still believes Simon & Schuster is a good fit for its business, but that it accepted Paramount's decision.

"We believe the judge's ruling is wrong and planned to appeal the decision, confident we could make a compelling and persuasive argument to reverse the lower court ruling on appeal," Penguin said in a statement Monday afternoon. "However, we have to accept Paramount's decision not to move forward."

Paramount's decision to pull the plug on the deal came more than a year after the Justice Department sued to block the deal, saying it would hurt competition for books in the publishing world. On Halloween, after a trial that included testimony from bestselling horror author Stephen King, U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan on Halloween ruled against the deal, delivering a major victory for the Biden administration's antitrust agenda.

King, who writes books for Simon & Schuster, said he was "delighted" by the ruling. "The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was about preserving (and growing) PRH's market share. In other words: $$$," he tweeted.

In its announcement Monday, Paramount said Penguin is on the hook for a $200 million termination fee.

Paramount also indicated that it would still seek to unload Simon & Schuster.

"Simon & Schuster is a highly valuable business with a recent record of strong performance," Paramount said. "However, it is not video-based and therefore does not fit strategically within Paramount's broader portfolio."

Read Paramount's full release here: