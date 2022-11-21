Sam Bankman-Fried tries to broker FTX bailout from his home in the Bahamas, despite being booted from the crypto company

NASSAU, Bahamas — Despite being pushed out of the cryptocurrency giant he founded, Sam Bankman-Fried told CNBC he is trying to lock down a multibillion-dollar deal to bail out FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

In a brief interview with CNBC late Friday, the FTX founder declined to give details about the downfall of his crypto conglomerate, or what he knew beyond liabilities being "billions of dollars larger than I thought." Bankman-Fried declined an on-camera interview or broader discussion on the record. He said he was focused on retrieving customer funds and is still on a quest to secure a deal.

"I think we should be trying to get as much value to users as possible. I hate what happened and deeply wish that I had been more careful," Bankman-Fried told CNBC.

Bankman-Fried also maintained that there are "billions" of dollars in customer assets in jurisdictions "where there were segregated balances," including in the U.S., and said "there are billions of dollars of potential funding opportunities out there" to make customers whole.

What was once a $32 billion global empire has imploded in recent weeks. Rival Binance had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX's international business as it faced a liquidity crunch. But its team decided the exchange was beyond saving, with one Binance executive describing the balance sheet as if "a bomb went off." FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11 and appointed John Ray as the new CEO, whose corporate experience includes restructuring Enron in the wake of its historic collapse.

Despite losing access to his corporate email and all company systems, Bankman-Fried maintains that he can play a role in the next steps. Venture capital investors have told CNBC the 30-year-old had been calling to try and secure funding in recent weeks. Still, investors said they couldn't imagine any firm with a large enough balance sheet or risk appetite to bail out the beleaguered FTX.

A long-shot, SBF-brokered deal would be viewed in the same way as any competitive bailout offer, according to legal experts.

"He's no different than any third-party suitor at this point, other than the fact that he's a majority FTX shareholder," said Adam Levitin, a Georgetown University law professor and principal at Gordian Crypto Advisors. "He could come into Delaware with an unsolicited offer, and say I want to buy out all the creditors for a price. But that would have to be approved by the bankruptcy court -- he can't force a deal."

FTX's new CEO has also said he's open to a bailout. On Saturday, John Ray said the crypto company is looking to sell or restructure its global empire.

"Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement, adding that it is "a priority" in the coming weeks to "explore sales, recapitalizations or other strategic transactions."

After reviewing the state of FTX's finances last week, Ray said he's never seen "such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information" in his 40-year career. He added that Bankman-Fried and the top executives were "a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals," calling the situation "unprecedented."