Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading.

Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter.

Dell – The technology company popped as much as 6% after it beat anticipated revenue and earnings per share in its third quarter. Per-share earnings came to $2.30, after adjustments, about 44% above the $1.60 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. However, the stock's gains narrowed after it provided an outlook on its conference call. Shares were recently about 1.5% higher after-hours.

Urban Outfitters – The clothing company added 2.6% after reporting better-than-expected revenue growth in its latest quarter, despite earnings per share falling a penny short of estimates. The company's CEO said it was "encouraged" by quarter-to-date sales as it heads into the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Agilent – Shares of the consumer electronics company gained 4.1% after it beat expectations for per-share earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter.