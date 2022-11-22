CNBC Pro

Best Buy's jump on ho-hum earnings shows how unloved some retail stocks have become

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

Bob Iger's return may not boost Disney's shares as market sends mixed signals to media stocks
CNBC ProBob Iger's return may not boost Disney's shares as market sends mixed signals to media stocks
Michael Santoli
Financial markets not showing too much stress, even as the crypto complex gets dismantled
CNBC ProFinancial markets not showing too much stress, even as the crypto complex gets dismantled
Michael Santoli
Hints of a joyless spending trend emerge in the retail sales report and Target’s quarterly results
CNBC ProHints of a joyless spending trend emerge in the retail sales report and Target’s quarterly results
Michael Santoli
Read More