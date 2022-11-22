Britain's austerity budget had a 'massive' hole which will hurt growth, former Bank of England official says

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, in his hotly anticipated inaugural Autumn Statement, unveiled a sweeping £55 billion ($66 billion) fiscal plan. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Essentially, the shock to the economy that is driving inflation has not been stronger-than-expected output or demand, but rather a shortfall in the economy's supply-side production, which means the bar for excess demand to overheat the economy is much lower. "The big surprise over the last year is not that the economy has been stronger than expected, because it hasn't been, it's that the economy's supply side has been weaker than expected, with the result that unemployment is lower than expected and domestic inflation pressure is stronger than expected, even though GDP growth has not been stronger than expected," Saunders explained. He added that monetary policy therefore has to ensure that the economy doesn't grow any faster than its existing anemic rate as potential output growth is weak, meaning the government has to resort to "little or no public spending growth or a rising tax burden" if it wants to return its fiscal position to a sustainable path. "If you think about this previous output path, the MPC and the OBR think that potential output is lower than 2019 Q4, but … over three years at the pre-pandemic pace, you'd expect potential output growth of probably 4.5%, something like 1.5% per year, so it's that shortfall relative to what in any case was a pretty miserable trend," Saunders said. "We've spent most of the last 10 years saying that potential output growth is weak because look how far we are below the pre-GFC (Global Financial Crisis) trend, and now we've fallen below even the post-GFC trend." Hunt's fiscal plans include around £30 billion in public spending cuts, the deepest of which were heavily backloaded beyond April 2025, which would be after the country's next general election. "I thought the Autumn Statement just had a massive big hole where a long-term growth strategy should have been," Saunders told CNBC via telephone. "Delaying the public spending squeeze isn't really about trying to improve the long-term growth outlook, it's just about trying to limit the pain of adjusting to a low potential growth outlook." A spokesperson for the U.K. Treasury was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

