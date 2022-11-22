CNBC Pro Talks: Asset manager Patrick Armstrong on Big Tech, market outlook and stocks to short

As investors continue to navigate a slew of market risks, join CNBC's next Pro Talks for insights on how to come out on top. CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche will ask Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth, for his views on where markets are going next, defensive vs. growth strategies, which stocks to buy – and what to short. Armstrong manages funds including the Plurimi AI Global Equity Strategy. The fund, which beat the MSCI World index to rise 8.2% in October, counts Apple , Google-parent Alphabet , semiconductor giant ASML and oil major Shell among its biggest holdings. He'll share his big winners and losers of the year so far, and why he relies on AI to help with stock selection. Have questions you would like us to cover in the discussion? Submit them here. Watch the Pro Talks on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. Singapore time/12 p.m. London time/7 a.m. ET. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: Fund manager names 3 recession-proof stocks and reveals how to rescue your portfolio if underwater Tech stocks are tumbling but one fund manager still loves Microsoft. Here's why Stay invested in chip stocks, says one fund manager — who reveals how he's trading the sector Related coverage from Pro: Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson predicts the S & P 500's bottom, calls it a 'terrific buying opportunity' The Fed 'pivot' is dead, says strategist, who shares where to invest right now Goldman Sachs says buy these stocks ahead of a $2.6 trillion China reopening boom

