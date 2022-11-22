How AMD became a chip giant and leapfrogged Intel after years of playing catch-up

In this article 2330-TW

‘Real men have fabs’

AMD was founded in 1969 by eight men, chief among them Jerry Sanders. The famously colorful marketing executive had recently left Fairchild Semiconductor, which shares credit for the invention of the integrated circuit. “He was one of the best salesmen that Silicon Valley had ever seen," said Stacy Rasgon, semiconductor analyst at Bernstein Research. "Stories of lavish parties that they would throw. And there's one story about him and his wife coming down the stairs of the turret at the party in matching fur coats.”

AMD Co-Founder Jerry Sanders poses at the original headquarters of Advanced Micro Devices, or AMD, in Sunnyvale, California, in 1969 AMD

He also coined an infamous phrase about chip fabrication plants, or fabs. “Jerry Sanders was very famous for saying, ‘Real men have fabs,’ which obviously is a comment that is problematic on a number of levels and has largely been disproven by history,” Goldberg said. As technology advances, making chips has become prohibitively expensive. It now takes billions of dollars and several years to build a fab. AMD now designs and tests chips and has no fabs. “When you think about what you need to do to be world class and design, it's a certain set of skills," Su said. "And then what do you need to do to be world class In manufacturing? It's a different set of skills and the business model is different, the capital model is different.”

Back in the '70s, AMD was pumping out computer chips. By the '80s, it was a second-source supplier for Intel. After AMD and Intel parted ways, AMD reverse engineered Intel’s chips to make its own products that were compatible with Intel’s groundbreaking x86 software. Intel sued AMD, but a settlement in 1995 gave AMD the right to continue designing x86 chips, making personal computer pricing more competitive for end consumers. In 2006, AMD bought major fabless chip company ATI for $5.4 billion. Then in 2009, AMD broke off its manufacturing arm altogether, forming GlobalFoundries. “That's when their execution really started to take off because they no longer had to worry about the foundry side of things,” Goldberg said. GlobalFoundries went public in 2021 and remains a top maker of the less advanced chips found in simpler components like a car’s anti-lock brakes or heads-up display. But it stopped making leading-edge chips in 2018. For those, AMD turned to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which now makes all of AMD’s most advanced chips.

Catching Intel

AMD only has major competition from two other companies when it comes to designing the most advanced microprocessors: Nvidia in graphics processing units, GPUs, and Intel in central processing units, CPUs. While AMD controls far less GPU and CPU market share than Nvidia and Intel, respectively, it’s made remarkable strides since moving away from manufacturing and reducing capital expenditure. Meanwhile, Intel doubled down on manufacturing last year, committing $20 billion for new fabs in Arizona and up to $100 billion in Ohio, for what it says will be the world’s largest chip-making complex. But the projects are still years away from coming online. “Intel is just not moving forward fast enough," Goldberg said. "They've said they expect to continue to lose share in next year and I think we'll see that on the client side. And that's helped out AMD tremendously on the data center side.” AMD’s Zen line of CPUs, first released in 2017, is often seen as the key to the company's recent success. Su told CNBC it's her favorite product. It’s also what analysts say saved AMD from near bankruptcy. “They were like literally, like probably six months away from the edge and somehow they pulled out of it," Rasgon said. "They have this Hail Mary on this new product design that they're still selling like later generations of today, they call it Zen is their name for it. And it worked. It had a massively improved performance and enabled them to stem the share losses and ultimately turn them around.”

AMD CEO Lisa Su shows the newly released Genoa CPU, the company's 4th generation EPYC processor, to CNBC's Katie Tarasov at AMD's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on November 8, 2022 Jeniece Pettitt

Among the Zen products, AMD’s EPYC family of CPUs made monumental leaps on the data center side. Its latest, Genoa, was released earlier this month. AMD’s data center customers include Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Oracle, IBM and Microsoft Azure. “If you looked at our business five years ago, we were probably more than 80% - 90% in the consumer markets and very PC-centric and gaming-centric,” Su said. “As I thought about what we wanted for the strategy of the company, we believed that for high-performance computing, really the data center was the most strategic piece of the business.” AMD's revenue more than tripled between 2017 and 2021, growing from $5.3 billion to over $16 billion. Intel's annual revenue over that stretched, meanwhile, increased about 25% from close to $63 billion in 2017 to $79 billion last year.

Geopolitical concerns and PC slump

Going custom

It’s not just PC sales that are slowing. The very core of computer chip technology advancement is changing. An industry rule called Moore’s Law has long dictated that the number of resistors on a chip should double about every two years. “The process that we call Moore's Law still has at least another decade to go, but there's definitely, it's slowing down,” Goldberg said. “Everybody sort of used CPUs for everything, general purpose compute, but that's all slowed down. And so now it suddenly makes sense to do more customized solutions.”

Former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng and AMD CEO Lisa Su on stage in Munich, Germany, at the AMD