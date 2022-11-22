HP laying off 4,000-6,000 employees globally over the next three years

Computer maker HP Inc. said in a statement Tuesday that it plans to cut 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years.

The computer maker is the latest technology company to announce its intent to slim down given economic challenges. Facebook parent Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce are among others that have made similar changes.

HP expects the changes to result in annualized gross run rate savings of at least $1.4 billion in the next three years, with around $1 billion in costs including restructuring. Of that $1 billion, $600 million will come in the fiscal 2023 fiscal year, which ends Oct. 31, 2023. The rest will be split evenly between the 2024 and 2025 fiscal year, HP said.

As of October 2021, HP had around 51,000 employees. In 2019 HP announced that it would eliminate between 7,000 and 9,000 employees.

