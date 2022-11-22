Iran says 40 foreigners arrested for taking part in antigovernment protests

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic's morality police, on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on September 20, 2022.

Iran's judiciary spokesperson reportedly said Tuesday that 40 foreign nationals have been detained for participating in recent anti-regime protests.

The individuals whose nationalities have not been revealed were arrested in accordance with Iranian laws, Iran's judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said in a regular news briefing, state media Mehr News reported.

As Iran enters its ninth week of public unrest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, the country's Revolutionary Court has in the past week issued its first slew of death sentences for their roles in one of the largest sustained challenges to Iran's regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had in earlier stages of the protest blamed foreign "enemies" for orchestrating what he termed as "riots."

In late September, nine Europeans from France, Sweden, Italy, Germany among other countries were arrested by the Iranian government for their involvement in the protests.