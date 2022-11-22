Mario Gabelli likes this under-the-radar industrial into 2023

Gabelli Asset Management's Mario Gabelli said he's interested in CNH Industrial N.V. , a maker of agricultural and heavy construction that is under under new management. The London-based multinational, which trades on the NYSE under the ticker 'CNHI,' could stand to benefit from increasing need for farmers and their equipment, the investor said. When choosing between CNH and competitor Deere & Co .'s John Deere, he said the valuation and market cap was better for the former. The conglomerate, made up of the Case IH, New Holland and other brands, named Scott Wine, the former head of snowmobile-maker Polaris, its CEO last year. Just last week it named new heads of its North America and Latin America divisions . "I'm picking Case New Holland," Gabelli said on CNBC's "Closing Bell," adding that he's watching for new management to move the company into automated farming equipment. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization reported 828 million people around the world were impacted by hunger , which is 150 million more people than 2019. Gabelli noted the "crisis" with food insecurity will make the company's products increasingly important. When reporting its third-quarter earnings earlier this month, CNH beat expectations for per-share earnings and revenue, according to StreetAccount. The company said net sales in industrial activities for 2022 would be 16% to 18% higher than the prior year. Still the shares are off by 7% this year, compared to a 21% gain for Deere and 15% gain for Caterpillar. Likes energy stocks still Gabelli also said energy stocks would benefit from what he called a crisis as America has leaned on its oil reserves during the Russia-Ukraine war. He pointed to capital expenditures remained "materially lower" for these stocks. He pointed to Halliburton and Dril-Quip as examples of stocks that he likes during this tumultuous period. Energy is the only S & P 500 sector that has gained value this year, up 68.3% compared with the start of the year. "I like that sector," he said. "And I think they're gonna benefit from this significant tailwind."