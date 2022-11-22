Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Best Buy . The stock popped more than 12% after the electronics retailer beat on earnings and revenue expectations for its fiscal third quarter . The experts also talked about Zoom . On Monday, the video-conferencing company announced weaker guidance for its fiscal year . This latest quarter, however, Zoom beat Wall Street's estimates on earnings and met expectations for revenue. Other names mentioned include Nvidia and Microsoft . Both of these stocks are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.