Treasury yields pull back as investor attention turns to Fed speaker remarks

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy.

At around 4:05 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by three basis points to 3.7969%.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.4979% after falling by close to three basis points.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.