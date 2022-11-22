What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nasdaq tough year, seasonal oil strength, P&G looking good

Jim Cramer at the NYSE, June 30, 2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC
What I am looking at Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
- It's been one year since the Nasdaq hit an all-time high of 16,212. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 didn't peak until early January. While all three stock benchmarks are off their lows of 2022, investors are still reluctant to plow money into stocks as the Federal Reserve signals their inflation fight is not near over.
- Russia's nine-month war against Ukraine is at a pivotal moment. Ukraine going for last wins but still retaken only 35% of land grab by Russia. The conflict has driven oil higher and created more uncertainty in markets. So has Covid in China. Virus restrictions now on 20% of China. Highest since April. Back to shuttering offices and schools.