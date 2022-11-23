Here are 2 ways to stay calm if you can't avoid family conflict at the Thanksgiving table

Like most large family get-togethers, Thanksgiving can be as stressful and conflict-ridden as it is cherished.

This is especially true if your family rarely convenes, says Brittany Stewart, a family therapist at Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado.

"I think that once we differentiate — we go off to college, we move out — when we go back home we are back in that place of growing up, back in those formative years," she says. "They bring out those dynamics that maybe feel good in some way and in other ways are triggering."

If you find Thanksgiving day with your family to be tense, you might want to practice some simple coping mechanisms you can do while you're at the table.

Here are two ways to calm yourself if you can't avoid difficult feelings or conflict at the dinner table.