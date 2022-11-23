Abortion pill is the most common method to end a pregnancy in the U.S., CDC says

Boxes of the medication Mifepristone used to induce a medical abortion are prepared for patients at Planned Parenthood health center in Birmingham, Alabama, March 14, 2022.

The abortion pill is the most common method to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC, in a report published Wednesday, found that about 51% of abortions in 2020 were performed with the pill at or before the ninth week of pregnancy. From 2019 to 2020, abortions with the pill increased 22%, according to the report.

The pill, mifepristone, has become a flashpoint in the battle over reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to abolish federal abortion rights in June. Twelve states have outlawed abortion since then, but banning the pill is difficult because it has become easier to obtain.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration suspended a requirement that women obtain mifepristone in person, allowing them to receive the pill by mail and at retail pharmacies. The drug agency announced in December 2021 that it would make this change permanent.

Anti-abortion groups last week asked a federal court in Texas to overturn the FDA's more than two-decade-old approval of mifepristone. The groups' attorneys are from the Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization involved in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that led the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.