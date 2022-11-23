Asia-Pacific stocks mixed ahead of New Zealand rate decision, Fed minutes

Buildings in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Photographer: Fiona Goodall/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Wednesday ahead of several economic data releases in the Asia-Pacific. New Zealand's central bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point hike, according to a Reuters poll.

The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.87% despite the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday hinting at more rate hikes ahead. The NZX 50 index in New Zealand fell 0.5%.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.64%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.12%. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.