LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific stocks mixed ahead of New Zealand rate decision, Fed minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Wednesday ahead of several economic data releases in the Asia-Pacific. New Zealand's central bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point hike, according to a Reuters poll.
The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.87% despite the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday hinting at more rate hikes ahead. The NZX 50 index in New Zealand fell 0.5%.
In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.64%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.12%. Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
Singapore will release its inflation data, while Australia is expected to post its manufacturing data. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is scheduled to report earnings later in the day.
Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose on strong earnings reports as Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said recent inflation data is promising and that she'd support reduced interest rate hikes going forward.
— CNBC's Carmen Reinicke and Alex Harring contributed to this report.
Stocks rise, S&P 500 closes above key 4,000 level for first time since Sept.
Stocks rose Tuesday with all three major averages gaining more than 1% as Wall Street bet that interest rate hikes and inflation will ease heading into the end of the year. The S&P 500 also closed at a level not seen since September.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 397.82 points, or 1.18%, higher at 34,098.10. The Nasdaq Composite also gained 1.36% to 11.174.41.
The S&P 500 rose 1.36% to close at 4,003.58, its first close above the 4,000 level since September.
—Carmen Reinicke