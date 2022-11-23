Baidu claims its robotaxis rival traditional ride-hailing in parts of China

Baidu got approval to charge fares for its robotaxi rides in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang in November 2021.

BEIJING — Chinese tech company Baidu said its robotaxi business in large cities is close to gaining the same traction with locals as traditional ride-hailing services.

During the third quarter, each of Baidu's self-driving taxis completed an average of more than 15 rides a day in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, CEO Robin Li said Tuesday, according to a FactSet transcript of the earnings call.

"According to our knowledge, this number is quite close to the average daily rides for traditional ride-hailing services," Li said. He did not share how many cars were in each local fleet.

For comparison, trips per active vehicle on ride-hailing apps in New York City averaged about 12 a day in September, according to the latest available municipal data.

In Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, Baidu's robotaxis — branded Apollo Go — can only operate in certain suburban areas.

The company did not say whether it could charge fares for its robotaxi rides in Guangzhou or Shanghai.