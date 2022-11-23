CCTV Script 23/11/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on November 23, 2022.

While Dubai is not the host city for this year's World Cup, it is attracting a large number of tourists. Especially, soccer fans from around the world are flocking to Dubai's hotels and bars.

Several factors contribute to this, beginning with the availability of accommodations. Qatar is the smallest host country in the history of the World Cup. Despite the fact that Qatar has built many new hotels in preparation for this event, the number of people expected to attend is expected to be up to 1.5 million, which is approximately half of Qatar's total population. As a result, hotel accommodation remains quite limited. In this way, Dubai, which is only one hour away from Doha, Qatar, becomes a popular choice for soccer fans.

The owner of a five-star hotel on Dubai's palm-shaped island recalls that his hotel bookings were lower than usual in September due to the economic downturn that affected his main markets: the U.K. and the eurozone. During the World Cup, however, he anticipates hotel occupancy to exceed 90%. He believes that there is no other factor that could account for such massive growth than the World Cup.

There is a new multiple-entry visa available for travelers to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the price of AED 100. Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Air Dubai will operate at least 30 flights per day between Doha and Dubai.

Qatar Airways announced in May that it would partner with other regional carriers to offer 160 additional daily flights to and from Doha during the World Cup at a relatively competitive rate. As a result of no baggage check-in, these flights are quicker. In addition, a dedicated transportation service transports fans from the airport to the stadium. As a result of the World Cup, we can observe a significant increase in the number of scheduled daily flights from Dubai to Doha, Qatar.

Watching the game with a beer is a popular pastime among many fans. Tourists from around the world are attracted to Dubai because of its relatively liberal drinking culture in a Muslim region of the Middle East.

Despite Qatar's earlier announcement that it would ease restrictions on alcohol during the tournament, the Qatari government announced at the last minute that beer would not be sold around the stadium. Dubai, on the other hand, has recently relaxed its rules on when and how "non-Muslims" may purchase alcohol.

According to Capitol macroeconomist James Swanston, Dubai and Abu Dhabi's luxury markets could benefit most from the World Cup other than Qatar. The reason for this is that, in comparison with other Gulf regions, the atmosphere there is more liberal and conducive to attracting tourists.

It is noteworthy that UAE and Qatar's close cooperation at this World Cup is a far cry from their adversarial relationship a few years ago.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries announced that they were cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar. Full diplomatic relations were not restored until last year. Currently, these countries are also showing goodwill toward the World Cup host. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup as a "historic milestone for all Arabs".



