Citigroup faulted by U.S. banking regulators for poor data management in 'living will' review

CEO of Citigroup Jane Fraser testifies during a hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Citigroup needs to address weaknesses in how it manages data, according to a review of the biggest banks' so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said Wednesday.

Citigroup was the only bank among the eight institutions reviewed that was found to have a shortcoming in its plan, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a release.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.