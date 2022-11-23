Finance
Citigroup faulted by U.S. banking regulators for poor data management in 'living will' review
CEO of Citigroup Jane Fraser testifies during a hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Citigroup needs to address weaknesses in how it manages data, according to a review of the biggest banks' so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said Wednesday.
Citigroup was the only bank among the eight institutions reviewed that was found to have a shortcoming in its plan, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a release.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.