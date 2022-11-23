CNBC Investing Club

What the Club is watching Wednesday — Disney's big China win, an iPhone warning, oil slips

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
iPhone 14 phones on display inside an Apple store in Marunouchi, Tokyo.
Stanislav Kogiku | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

What we're looking at Nov. 23, 2022

  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says demand for Apple (AAPL) iPhone 14 heading into Black Friday is well above supply and could cause major shortages this holiday season. 
  • The Street is awaiting the latest Fed meeting minutes — which are expected Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. — for clues into the central bank's thinking ahead of its next meeting in December. Economists are currently predicting at 0.5% rate hike, following a 0.75% lift earlier this month.

