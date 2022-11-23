CNBC Pro

Dollar's fall from its highs has made these ETFs more attractive

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:30
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falsoan hour ago
Retail traders are snapping up these 10 stocks, Vanda Research says
CNBC ProRetail traders are snapping up these 10 stocks, Vanda Research says
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Investors in some retail stocks have more than holiday spending to worry about
CNBC ProInvestors in some retail stocks have more than holiday spending to worry about
Scott Schnipper
Read More