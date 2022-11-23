Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Tesla . Citi upgraded the stock on Wednesday to neutral from sell . The experts also talked about Deere . Shares of the farming equipment maker hit a new 52-week high after the company reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Other names mentioned include Apple and Honeywell . Both of these stocks are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.